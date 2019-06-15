Drivers were warned of delays after fire crews were called to put out a car blaze at a busy interchange.

Teams from South Shields and Washington Fire Stations were sent to Testo’s Roundabout at Boldon at 2pm today, Saturday, June 15, after the vehicle caught light.

Motorists were urged to take care if they were in the area and warned of delays.

There are restrictions on A184 Newcastle Road, heading towards Boldon from Whitemare Pool, due to ongoing roadworks.

