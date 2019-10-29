Busy Washington roundabout closed after early-morning car crash

The road was closed while emergency services attended

A car is believed to have crashed into a lamppost in the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 29).

Emergency services were called at 3.56am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A182 near Biddick Woods.

The road was closed until 5.24am and police say an investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police says the road has now been reopened.

