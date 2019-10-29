Busy Washington roundabout closed after early-morning car crash
A busy roundabout in Washington closed following an early-morning car crash.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 6:53 am
Updated
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 8:29 am
A car is believed to have crashed into a lamppost in the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 29).
Emergency services were called at 3.56am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A182 near Biddick Woods.
The road was closed until 5.24am and police say an investigation is ongoing.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police says the road has now been reopened.
More information to follow shortly.