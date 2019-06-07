Busy Sunderland road cleared following rush hour collision between bus and taxi

A busy Sunderland road has now been cleared following a collision involving a bus and a taxi.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a bus and a car on Chester Road at the Cleveland Road junction this morning.

Thankfully there are no reports of anyone being injured

The road was blocked but has now been cleared.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At 8.21am this morning police received a report of a collision between a bus and a car on Cleveland Road in Sunderland.

“There are no reports that anyone has been injured and the road has since been cleared.”