Busy Sunderland road cleared following rush hour collision between bus and taxi

A busy Sunderland road has now been cleared following a collision involving a bus and a taxi.
Emergency services were called to the collision between a bus and a car on Chester Road at the Cleveland Road junction this morning.
There are no reports that anyone has been injured.
The road was blocked but has now been cleared.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At 8.21am this morning police received a report of a collision between a bus and a car on Cleveland Road in Sunderland.
“There are no reports that anyone has been injured and the road has since been cleared.”