Busy road reopened following two-vehicle crash in Washington

A busy road in Washington has been reopened after a crash involving two vehicles blocked both lanes.

The A195 Northumberland Way, in Washington, is has been reopened in both directions between the Stephenson and Vermont roundabouts.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At about 7.05am police received a report of a two vehicle collision on Northumberland Way, between the A1231 and Stevenson Industrial Estate.

"Emergency services attended and the road was closed to recover the vehicles involved. Nobody was seriously injured and the road has since been re-opened."