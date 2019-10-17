All the roadworks going on in Sunderland city centre and how long they'll be there for
Drivers face more delays in Sunderland city centre this month, as work on the new transport corridor continues.
There have been hold-ups around Trimdon Street and Silksworth Row as work continues on the the link between the A19 and Port of Sunderland.
Delays this week have been aggravated by work to repair a burst water main near the junction of Lisburn Terrace and Pallion New Road.
The good news is the the slip lane closure from Durham Road to the Trimdon Street roundabout has been removed early and three-way traffic signals in Farringdon Row and are due to be removed next week - but the traffic lights in Trimdon Street will remain in place until the end of the month.
A city council spokesman said: “Gas diversion works are scheduled to finish later this month, in the week beginning Monday October 21.
“This dual carriageway all the way from the Northern Spire to the city centre is a major investment in our highways network.
“Contractors, utility companies, and other stakeholders have all been working together to minimise disruption and maximise opportunities to invest and upgrade in their networks.”
Stuart Armin, Operations Manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “Northern Gas Networks (NGN), has been working closely with Sunderland City Council as it delivers its Sunderland Strategic Transport project, which includes the widening of some routes in the city centre.
“The council is leading on this project, but its contractors Esh Construction have asked that we use this opportunity to re-route our gas pipework at the same time.
“By doing this work now, we will be able to ensure that, if in the future we need to repair or upgrade the gas mains in the area, that we will not have to disrupt the main routes once again.
“Our work to re-route the gas pipes has been agreed with the contractors and the council following a period of planning and information sharing. We advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys when travelling through the area, or to use an alternative route if possible.”
“If you smell gas or suspect carbon monoxide, call the National Gas Emergency number on 0800 111 999.