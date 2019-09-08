Accident partially closes northbound Tyne Tunnel
An accident which partially closed the Tyne Tunnel has been cleared.
By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 18:13
Northumbria Police Tweeted that there were ‘significant delays’ on the road northbound through the tunnel after a collision.
One lane was closed and expected to remain shut for the next few hours.
The closure was affecting traffic leaving South Tyneside after today’s Great North Run and drivers were urged to find alternative routes to get north of the river.
But the lane has reopened earlier than expected and traffic is returning to normal.