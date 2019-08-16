A19 weekend closures: Warning to Sunderland fans and other motorists as part of main road to shut
Sunderland football fans and other motorists are warned to expect diversions this weekend when a stretch of the A19 closes for improvement work.
The northbound carriageway between the A1231 Washington-Sunderland north turn-off and the A194 South Shields exit will be shut from Friday, August 16 at 8pm until Monday, August 19, at 6am.
The closure will allow workers to continue with multi-million pound changes to the A19-A184 Testo’s roundabout.
Drivers are urged to use clearly-signed diversion routes on the A1231, A195, A194(M) and A184 instead.
Among the motorists likely to be affected are football fans heading to Sunderland’s League One home match with Portsmouth at 12.30pm on Saturday, August 17.
Highways England has thanked all drivers for their patience while work continues and urged supporters to plan their match-day journey in advance so they don’t miss the early kick-off.
Part of the ongoing work will see new drainage installed under the northbound carriageway of the road at Hylton Grange.
This will allow water to flow under the road to assist with the improvements work.
New slip roads will also be built to connect the roundabout to the A184.
When the two-and-a-half-year project is complete, drivers travelling on the A19 will no longer need to negotiate a junction and will instead continue uninterrupted along the road.
For more details about this weekend’s closure visit www.trafficengland.com or follow Highways England’s regional Twitter feed at @HighwaysNEAST.