Drivers are being warned to prepare for a series of planned roadworks on the A19 as work begins to create an additional lane on the major road.

Overnight closures will come into force on the road on Tuesday, June 11 and run until Friday, June 14.

Major roadworks are underway to improve Testo's roundabout.

Those traveling between the A19/A194 Lindisfarne Roundabout and the Jarrow A19/A185 junction to the south of the Tyne Tunnel will find this part of the route fully closed on these days between 8pm and 6am.

South Tyneside Council is managing the works, which are being carried out by Galliford Try.

It is hoped that the additional lane will help reduce journey times on the both the A19 heading northbound and the local network, reduce congestion for motorists and improve air quality through improved traffic flows.

Once complete, the extra lane means vehicles wishing to leave the A19 via the Jarrow turn-off will no longer need to wait in the queue of vehicles waiting to travel north through the runnel.

There was congestion during the morning rush hour on Monday, June 10.

They will instead remain in the new dedicated lane.

The removal of this non-tunnel traffic from the northbound approach to the Tyne Tunnel will in turn reduce queuing for drivers and cut their journey time.

Following the closures this week, a further fortnight of closures are scheduled to take place at the start of October. These will also be between 8pm and 6am.

The work is scheduled for completion in mid-October.

Queuing traffic heading to Testo's.

Motorists have also been facing heavy traffic on the A184 heading towards Testo’s Roundabout on Monday, June 10 as work continues on the next stage of a multi-million pound project to transform the A19 at the busy junction.

The major works to elevate the A19 and carry traffic over the existing roundabout began last month, and are due to run until 2021.

Lane closures have come into force on the A184 as the work continues, with traffic queuing back along Newcastle Road to Heworth roundabout.

The Highways England project will also create new slip roads for access to the A19, along with new routes for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

For further information about the scheme, visit the South Tyneside Council website here.