A19 reopens after serious smash causes widespread match-day traffic disruption

The A19 has reopened after a serious smash caused widespread disruption by closing both carriageways.

A section of the road near Middlesbrough, between the A1130 Mandale Road and A174 Parkway Interchange, was shut for around four hours following this morning's collision.

Highways England said at just before noon that the section was expected to be closed for up to three hours.

It warned of "heavy congestion" on both the approach to the closed section and on the diversion routes.

Just after 3pm it confirmed that the road had reopened in both directions.

Affected traffic included football fans heading to both Sunderland's crucial League One match with Portsmouth and Middlesbrough's Championship clash with Reading.

Full details about the accident have still to be revealed.