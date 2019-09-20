A19 reopens after double accident causes partial closure in both directions
The A19 has fully reopened after it was closed in both directions by a double accident.
Cleveland Police was called to the road, near Billingham Golf Club shortly after 10.30am.
The first call came in at 10.42am and referred to a single vehicle accident involving a Mercedes car which had closed one lane of the northbound carriageway between the A689 at Wolviston and the A1027 near Billingham Golf Club.
Seven minutes later, a report came in of a second accident at the same location on the southbound carriageway, involving a tractor, Silver Volkswagen Golf, silver KIA Sorento, a ford transit van, a white Mercedes AMG.
Several people have been taken to hospital for examination but there are no reports of serious injuries.
Highways England Tweeted: “#A19 southbound between #A689 #Wolviston and #A1027. We have a lane 2 closure in place following an accident.
“Please allow extra time for you journey due to congestion.
“@ClevelandRPU are on scene.
“We will keep you updated.”