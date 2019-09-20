A19 partially closed northbound and southbound after two crashes
The A19 has fully reopened after it was closed in both directions by a double accident.
Cleveland Police was called to the road, near Billingham Golf Club shortly after 10.30am.
The first call came in at 10.42am and referred to a single vehicle accident involving a Mercedes car which had closed one lane of the northbound carriageway between the A689 at Wolviston and the A1027 near Billingham Golf Club.
There is no report of any injuries.
Seven minutes later, a report came in of a second accident at the same location on the southbound carriageway, involving a tractor, Silver Volkswagen Golf, silver KIA Sorento, a ford transit van, a white Mercedes AMG.
There are no reported injuries.
Highways England Tweeted: “#A19 southbound between #A689 #Wolviston and #A1027. We have a lane 2 closure in place following an accident.
“Please allow extra time for you journey due to congestion.
“@ClevelandRPU are on scene.
“We will keep you updated.”