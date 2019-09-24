A19 junction's £1.4 million upgrade project is complete to help keep motorists safe
A £1.4 million scheme to improve safety at a busy road junction onto the A19 and in and out of Hartlepool is now complete.
Durham County Council has worked with Highways England on the initiative at the A19/A179/B1280 Sheraton junction, near South Wingate.
It has seen the installation of traffic lights which should reduce the number of vehicles queueing back on to the A19, particularly on the northbound slip road.
The lights will also make it easier for motorists merging on to the A179 and B1280 as well as those turning on to the A19 from these roads.
The speed limit on the road has also been reduced to 40mph as a further measure to improve safety.
The junction was one of a number of traffic hotspots across the country identified for improvement by Highways England in response to a number of serious accidents and deaths.
Councillor Brian Stephens, member for neighbourhoods and local partnerships, said: “Regular users of the junction will know just how busy it can get but are confident that motorists will see a difference as a result of the work we have carried out.
“The introduction of traffic lights and a reduced speed limit should significantly improve traffic flow, reducing congestion and journey times and, most importantly, making the
junction a lot safer for everyone.
“We’ve worked very hard to minimise disruption during the works, including working at off-peak times where possible, but we would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding throughout the work.”