The broken-down vehicle on the southbound carriageway led to traffic delays between the A1231 Hylton Grange and A183 Chester Road junction in Sunderland. Police at the scene confirmed the vehicle broke down due to engine failure.

Further delays were caused due to a multi-vehicle collision northbound between the A183 and A1231 junctions.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “The incidents are not directly linked, the build up of traffic has likely caused the collisions which were minor and no injuries have been reported.

Video c/o Ne Live Traffic

“We have police assisting the vehicles at the scene.”