A19 closures: Motorists warned of diversions on northbound route as work begins to add extra lane

Drivers using the A19 have been warned of planned roadworks, which will assist a major revamp scheme on the route.

Work began at Testo’s roundabout – between the A184 and the A19 – last month.

How the improved route could look when work is complete.

The area will be transformed into a new junction, featuring an overpass and improved roundabout.

Lasting two years, the works aim to improve safety, reduce congestion and aid journey times in the area.

The plan is due for completion in 2021.

Another scheme to add an additional lane to the northbound A19, between the A19/A194 Lindisfarne Roundabout and the Jarrow A19/A185 junction is also underway.

The existing road at Testo's roundabout.

Motorists wishing to leave the A19 via the Jarrow turn-off will no longer need to join the queue of traffic waiting to use the Tyne Tunnel.

Planned roadworks, managed by South Tyneside Council and carried out by Galliford Try, have been announced for this month.

Where the roadworks are and how they will affect you

The A19 northbound, between the A19/A194 Lindisfarne Roundabout and the Jarrow A19/A185 junction to the south of the Tyne Tunnel, will be subject to closures over the next two weeks.

Starting on Monday, June 3 there will be some closures of the inside line overnight, from 8pm until 6am. The outside lane will stay open.

From Tuesday, June 11 until Friday, June 14, the road will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am. There will be a fully-signed diversion route in place on these days.

There will be an additional two weeks of overnight closures from 8pm until 6am on weekdays at the start of October with the work scheduled for completion in mid-October.