A19 closure latest: Both carriageways have now reopened following 'serious incident'
Both northbound and southbound carriageways of the A19 have now reopened following a “serious incident”.
By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 15:41
The dual carriageway was shut in both directions between the A689 Hartlepool-Wolviston turn-off and the A1027 Norton-Billingham junction at around 12.15pm on Tuesday.
Northbound lanes reopened at around 1.30pm with the Highways England traffic agency confirming at 3.30pm that the southbound section has also reopened.
Further details about what Cleveland Police have described as a “serious incident” have still to be revealed.