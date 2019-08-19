10p rail journeys from Sunderland and Hartlepool up for grabs
Rail passengers can travel for as little as 10p with child fares even cheaper at just 5p.
Northern’s flash sale applies to travellers using its Sunderland, Hartlepool and Seaton Carew stations.
One-way journeys as far as Carlisle and Hexham – which could normally cost as much as £21 – are included in the offer.
Eighty thousand advance purchase tickets have gone on sale on Monday, August, 19, for travel throughout September.
The offer coincides with Northern starting to introduce a new £500m fleet of trains to replace its aged Pacer rail stock.
David Brown, Northern’s managing director, said: “We had an exciting start to the summer with the launch of our first brand new trains and we continued the great news for customers with the first Pacer retiring.
“Now, with better trains already on the network, we want to celebrate the end of summer with an offer that gives thousands of people outstanding value travel.
David added: “Tickets for 10p (5p for children) are available when booked in advance through the Northern website or app.
“No discount codes are needed, simply search for a journey and, if it’on one of our advance purchase routes, you’ll be able to get the reduced rate.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Fifteen new trains have already appeared across the Northern network with more to follow over the coming months.
They feature free WiFi, air conditioning, at seat charging and more spacious and comfortable carriages.
The 10p and 5p tickets and are sold on a first come-first served basis and cover the bulk of its stations across its entire network.
Seaham and Billingham stations are not included in the offer.
Reduced rates only apply to journeys made with advance purchase tickets and all tickets must be bought by at least 11.59pm on the day before travel.
Under the offer, adults travel for 10p, children between 5–15 travel for 5p and children under the age of five travel for free.
The offer is only available via online or app purchases and cannot be applied via ticket vending machines or at ticket offices.
Further details are available at www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale.