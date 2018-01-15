Top 5 books to look forward to in January. What should you be reading in the New Year?

January is known for being glum and cold. But why not turn the month around with a great or two.

January is packed full of great new releases in all genres, here are our recommendations to make this month a little less blue.

The Truth And Lies of Ella Black by Emily Barr

£7.99

Paperback

Penguin Random House

Published: January 11

Emily Barr rose to literary fame last year when she wrote her debut novel “The One Memory Of Flora Banks.” A book which topped the Young Adult charts.

Her newest book is set to be just as great.

It follows Ella Black a young girl with a perfect life, that is until her parent’s fly her half way across the world with no explanation. She must figure out the lies of her past before they catch up to her.

This psychological thriller is perfect to get your mind ticking this January.

The Sacrifice Box by Martin Stewart

£7.99

Paperback

Penguin Books

Published: January 11

How harmless can a box be? Well the five friends Sep, Markle, Mack and Lamb are about to find out. They find it in a mysterious wood and foolishly agree to the dreaded sacrifice.

But someone breaks the curse and chaos will ensue on the teens. A great dark read.

Scorched Earth by David Mark

£17.99

Hardback

Hodder and Stoughton

Published: January 25.

David Mark has written six previous books in this series but you do not have to have read them to enjoy this crime novel. McAvoy is a detective who stumbles across the case of a missing girl. But will he be able to save her in time? Set in Hull, there is plenty of local references and lingo to enjoy.

Trying by Emily Phillips

£14.99

Hardback

Hodder and Stoughton

Published: January 25

Trying is a wonderfully funny novel about a young women who is “trying” in all aspects of her life. Not only is she trying to climb the ladder at work but she is also hoping to start a new family. This book is relatable and incredibly heartwarming as you see Olivia struggle through the big life questions that we all fear.

Walking Wounded by Sheila Llewellyn

£14.99

Hardback

Sceptre

Published: January 25

Have you ever wondered what the Britain was like before the wonderful service of our NHS? This book explains the horrors and hardships that the war brought this country in the 1940’s.

There is a heavy emphasis on mental health and how hard it was for the brave men in the war to recover from their trauma.

This novel follows a patient and a doctor who together are battling through the terrible realities of PTSD.