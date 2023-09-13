Toddler leaves hospital after transplant from his six-year-old sister

Watch more videos on Shots!

A toddler with an extremely rare illness has rung the 'end-of-treatment bell' after recovering following a bone marrow transplant from his six-year-old donor sister.

Jakob Frost, now 18 months old, was diagnosed with an extremely rare genetic disorder, MIRAGE, when he aged just six months.

His condition meant he would need regular blood transfusions without a transplant.

When sister Freya learnt she was a donor match, she embraced the chance to help her brother.

Jakob and Freya. (Credit Sarah Thew Photography)

“If we didn’t do it he would be reliant on blood transfusions and that’s not much of a life,” said mum Nicola.

“We always said we’d never force Freya to do it.

"She was with us when she found out she was a match and we told her it was her choice and she was adamant she was going to help Jakob.

"She was amazing and just took it in her stride. Now she wants to be a blood doctor to help people like Jakob.

"She’s intrigued, she knows about the different bloods. Freya and Jakob have a really special bond. She says he’s got a piece of her inside him.”

Doctors gave little Jakob, who has spent more than half his life in hospital, just a 30% chance of surviving the procedure, but he defied the odds.

But the 18-month-old is now back at home after being on the transplant isolation ward at The Great North Children’s Hospital, Newcastle, since April.

The Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, which supports families caring for a seriously ill child, and has a Care Team based in Sunderland, has been supporting Jakob, his sister Freya, and parents Nicola and Mark, since April.

The family, who live near Durham, are now appealing for people to donate to Rainbow Trust so more families caring for a life-threatened child can be supported.

Rainbow Trust Family Support Worker Jen visited Jakob every week to give his mum some much-needed respite as Jakob couldn’t be left alone.

Nicola would stay with him from Sunday through Friday, meaning she was also away from Freya, with dad Mark taking over at weekends.

“Jen was amazing,” said Nicola.

“She would come in for two hours’ a week and I would use that time for my sanity so I wasn’t so isolated. Without her I would have struggled a lot more.

"Sometimes I’d had very little sleep and I needed that time for myself or my friends.”

Jakob’s bone marrow did not develop properly and his family are hoping that the transplant will strengthen his immunity and make him less reliant on blood transfusions.

Currently tube fed, he has trouble swallowing and has a shunt in his head after having fluid on the brain. He has some development delay.

“But he’s so happy,” Nicola said.

“He keeps smiling at me. He’s alert, he’s interacting, he knows what’s going on, he plays, he sits up and he knows who people are.”

When he was 14 months old, Jakob was admitted to the transplant ward on March 28 to start chemotherapy to cancel out the old bone marrow ahead of his transplant on April 6.

Jakob and Jen in hospital.

He had to isolate for two weeks prior and Freya was admitted on April 5 for bloods before undergoing a two-hour donor procedure under general anaesthetic.

She stayed on the same ward as her brother for 24 hours and watched him receive her bone marrow, which is similar to a blood transfusion, on Facetime.

Due to complications, Jakob remained on the isolation ward for 16 weeks before ringing the bell on July 14.

Nicola said they had mixed emotions when Jakob rang the bell.

“It was great to know Jakob had made it through the complexities of transplant but we also knew his journey was not complete,” she said.

“It was a very emotional day, especially as his consultant had given 30% chance of him making it home from the transplant and the pressure it puts on such a small person.”

Jakob has had 'a rough ride’, as his mum puts it.

He born after an emergency C-section in Durham during Covid, and was admitted to the Special Care Baby Unit where only his parents were allowed to visit.

Nicola spent weeks in a room alone with Jakob. When Jakob was four weeks old he was transferred to Newcastle, staying for seven weeks.

Freya and their older half-sister Caitlyn, 23, didn’t meet their brother until almost nine weeks after he was born.

But Nicola says Jakob is thriving and the bond between him and Freya is strong.

“They laugh together and get so excited when they see each other,” their mother said.

Nicola said she made a strong network of friends at hospital and enjoyed coffee mornings hosted by Rainbow Trust.

“Rainbow Trust has been fab. Sometimes you just need to have a cuppa and a nice biscuit,” she said.