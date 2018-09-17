Timmy Mallett rides the Shields Ferry and visits Stadium of Light on tour of the North East's sites

Television star Timmy Mallett is discovering how brilliant the North East is has he takes a bike tour of its sites.

The radio presenter and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! contestant is cycling around the region visiting some of its best known places, including the Angel of the North and Beamish Museum, with a trip on the Shields Ferry earlier today.

He has taken a tour of the Stadium of Light, tweeting: "Thanks for a brilliant visit.

"Delighted to be in #Sunderland magnificent @StadiumOfLight" and also posting "Glorious light along the Wear #Sunderland with the aptly named @StadiumOfLight gleaming," after he cycled through the city.

He has also revisited Bents Park in South Shields, where he performed to thousands during its summer programme during the 1990s, and declared to his Twitter followers: "I said I'd be back!

August 1991 Bents park #SouthShields the Wacaday Sunday Timmy show," adding that he had been delighted to meet a photographer from that day when he visited Beamish.

The crowd pictured at Bents Park when Timmy Mallett performed in the 1990s.

The artist has also captured some of the sights he has taken in using watercolour, including the River Tyne's bridges in Newcastle and the Angel.

Timmy's trip north on the Shields Ferry this morning follows on from Newcastle-born comedian Ross Noble's journey across the Tyne last weekend, which he shared with his 866,000 followers.

A spokesman for Nexus, which operates the Shields Ferry, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Timmy Mallett on board the Shields Ferry.

"He was headed over to North Shields with his bike to meet friends.

Timmy Mallett on stage at Bents Park in South Shields during his Wacaday Sunday Timmy show.

"The ferry route is hugely popular with cyclists.

"The crew took a moment to have a chat with him and get a photo.

"We’ve had a few celebrities on recently – last week we had the comedian Ross Noble.”

A spokeswoman for Beamish added: “We were delighted to welcome Timmy to Beamish – we hope he had an utterly brilliant time at the museum."

Ross Noble - @realrossnoble - tweeted about his own trip on the Shields Ferry last Sunday.

In 2001, when the star was on a visit to the region as he performed panto, he helped save a woman who had fallen in Hartlepool Marina, pulling her out of the freezing water after she had fallen in.