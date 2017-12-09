Time running out to register for Sunderland’s Boxing Day Dip

Organisers of Sunderland’s Boxing Day Dip are urging charity fund-raisers not to miss out on their chance to take the plunge this year.

Volunteers from Sunderland Lions Club, who organise the Dip each year, had feared its future could be in jeopardy after its long-term home, the Seaburn Centre, closed.

Dippers take to the North Sea in last year's dip

But the Dip was saved after bosses at Seaburn’s Marriott Hotel stepped into the breach and offered to host the event.

And that is not the only change.

Previously, the Lions have taken a percentage of all money raised to cover the cost of organising the event, but this years dippers will pay £25 up front and be free to keep all money raised on top of that.

“Some people have commented on the fact that we are charging £25 to enter but this seems to be the way forward for all charity events,” said spokeswoman Anne Fielding.

“We expect the costs to be over £2,000 just for putting the event on and the rest of the money goes into the Lions Charity account to be distributed throughout the year both at home and abroad.

The closing date for entries for this year’s Boxing Day Dip is Tuesday, December 12, and there are still places left.

“This will be the 43rd Dip and the Lions Club are very keen to see it continue,” said Anne.

“The closure of the Seaburn Centre has been a very big disappointment but we are grateful to the Seaburn Marriott for allowing us to use their premises.

“So come on, people of Sunderland - please continue to support us and raise as much money as you can for your favourite charity or organisation.”

There is a new entry form which can be obtained by email from Lion Jim Nicol at sunderland.lions@virginmedia.com or calling 0191 565 4207. Please note the old style entry form will no longer be accepted.