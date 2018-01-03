Time is running out to enjoy Sunderland's festive ice rink

You'll need to get your skates on to enjoy festive fun in Sunderland.

The seasonal ice rink at Keel Square in the city centre will close on Sunday.

Organised by Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID), the rink has welcomed thousands of visitors since it opened at the end of November.

Now, with just a few days left before it closes, BID organisers are urging anyone who still wants to take advantage of the rink to do so now before it closes on Sunday evening.

"The seasonal ice rink is always very popular with visitors of all ages, and this year we decided to keep it running until the end of the holiday break so as to allow as many people as possible to experience it," said Gemma Dishman, marketing and communications manager at Sunderland BID.

"Many people are still in the festive spirit and are still on holiday from work and school, so we felt it was important they could still enjoy the festive fun all the way until the weekend.

"But there are only a few days left, so we are urging anyone who still wants to visit to get their skates on before it ends on Sunday."

The ice rink is open to the public from 10am to 9pm every day until Sunday. Skating sessions lasting around an hour cost £7.50 for adults, £6.50 for under-12s and £24.50 for a family ticket. Skating aids are also available.

For further information or to book tickets visit the Sunderland BID website: http://www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/