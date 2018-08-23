Till is stolen from deli shop

​Police are appealing for witnesses after a till was stolen from a shop.

The incident took place at Nannie’s Deli, in Gill Crescent South, near Burnmoor, between 3pm on Wednesday and 6.45am today.

The suspect is believed to have gained entry to the premises, taken the Casio black and grey till and made off on foot in the direction of the nearby park.

People are being asked to remain vigilant as officers believe the till, which had a small amount of cash inside, may have been dumped in the area.

Witnesses or anyone with any CCTV are asked call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 60 of August 23, 2018.​