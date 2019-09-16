Tide warning as RNLI release video of Sunderland fishermen rescue
A Sunderland RNLI volunteer has urged people to check tide times after two fishermen had to be rescued in the early hours.
The D Class inshore lifeboat from Sunderland RNLI launched yesterday morning, Sunday, September 15, to rescue two fishermen who found themselves cut off by the tide near Whitburn Point Nature Reserve.
The two men made an emergency ‘999’ telephone call to Coastguards based at Humber Coastguard when they found themselves cut off by the rapidly rising tide and unable to return to the beach.
The charity's D Class inshore lifeboat MyJo was launched at 1.32am into calm sea conditions with a slight swell and good visibility.
About 10 minutes later the lifeboat crew arrived at the scene before assisting the fishermen into the lifeboat. The lifeboat then took them safely back to Seaburn beach where they were met by members of Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team. The lifeboat then returned to the lifeboat station where it was recovered ready for another service.
The charity has now released video of the rescue.
RNLI Volunteer Helmsman Paul Nicholson said: “Thankfully the two fishermen raised the alarm when they did, as the rock they were fishing from would have been totally submersed if they had delayed making the emergency 999 call as high tide wasn’t until just before 5am.
“We would always recommend that people consult a tide timetable and be aware of the tides when taking part in activities along the coast.”
As a registered charity the RNLI relies on voluntary donations and legacies from the public for its income.