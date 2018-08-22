Thug spat in Sunderland policeman's face and told him: "I've got Aids"

A thug spat in a policeman’s face and told him: “I’ve got Aids.”

A court was also told how Daniel Andrews threatened to take a doctor hostage at Southwick Police Station, in Sunderland, and put his arm around his neck before headbutting a second officer.

Andrews was in custody after grabbing, hitting, pushing, spitting on and biting a woman at the Sea Hotel, in South Shields, just days earlier.

He is now behind bars for five years and 10 months after admitting three common assault charges plus possessing drugs and a disguised firearm.

Jailing Andrews, 25, of Seafield Terrace, South Shields, at Newcastle Crown Court, Judge Stephen Earl told him he had a “dangerous disposition”.