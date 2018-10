Drivers are facing delays following a three-car crash on the A19 tonight.

It happened on the northbound side of the road between the A690 turn-off at Doxford Park and the A183 at Chester Road.

Police are on the scene and one lane has been closed.

The North East Traffic Live account tweeted: "Three vehicle RTC on the A19 northbound between the A690 Durham Road #Sunderland & the A183.

"One lane is blocked causing tailbacks, officers are now on scene."