Three-vehicle crash blocks busy Sunderland road

Three-vehicles have crashed on the A183 Chester Road in Sunderland this afternoon.

North East Live Traffic Live have reported that the incident took place around 2:30pm on the A183 Chester Road eastbound, near to the Grindon Mill roundabout in Sunderland.

Drivers are being warned of delays due to the road being blocked by the vehicles involved in the incident.

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed they received a report of the incident, but their assistance was not required.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Police received report of a road traffic accident on Chester Road, Sunderland at 2.30pm today. Three vehicles were involved.

"By approximately 3.40pm all three vehicles had been recovered and traffic was flowing freely.

"Nobody was injured in the collision."