The A19 northbound just before the Doxford Park turn-off. Copyright Google Maps.

Northumbria Police were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the A19 northbound near the A690 Doxford Park offslip at 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 6.

One lane was closed while police attended the scene which lead to tailbacks in the area during rush hour.

Police have confirmed that no one was injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “A three-vehicle collision was reported at 4.30pm, with vehicle damage only – nobody was injured.

“Lane one was closed and lane two was passable with care.”

It was reported on twitter by North East Live Traffic at 6.24pm that lane two has now been reopened and police have left the scene.