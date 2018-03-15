Three taken to hospital after road traffic accident in Sunderland

Three people have been taken to hospital after being involved in a road traffic collision in Sunderland.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene of the accident, which took place on the junction of Hylton Road and St Luke's Road, in the Pennywell area of the city.

They took three patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital. Their condition currently remains unclear.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the junction of Hylton Road and St Luke's Road in Sunderland at 12.40pm.

"In total, we dispatched three ambulances to the scene, and took three patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital."