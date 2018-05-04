Three Sunderland care homes are named among best in North East

Residents rate three care homes in Sunderland among the top 20 in the North East, according to new figures.

Bryony Park Nursing Home, Ashton Grange Care Home, and Archers Park care home, all Sunderland, have been chosen by residents and their families among the top 20 care homes in North East of England.

There are 793 homes in the North East, with the top 20 receiving an award from the leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Jill Mullea, home manager at Bryony Park Nursing Home, said: “The staff and I at Bryony Park nursing home are very happy and proud to have won this award.

“We at Bryony Park pride ourselves on being a trusted care home. We are pioneering, inspiring and very caring.

“Our mottos is ‘because we care’ and we really do care about all our residents and staff.”

Jill stated that at Bryony Park they recognise that every service user is unique in their needs, wants and desires.

She added: “We therefore ensure they are treated accordingly and on a individual basis, ensuring person centred care is adhered to.

“Each service user is treated with compassion, respect and their dignity preserved at all times. Our vision in the care home is to be a trusted care home.”

Lesley Dawson, manager at Ashton Grange Care Home, said: “Residents are at the heart and forefront of Ashton Grange.

“We endeavour to provide the kindest care and ensuring quality of life for residents”.

Davina Ludlow, chair of carehome.co.uk, said: “It is the residents and their families and friends who have first-hand experience of what a care home is like, which is why we use their reviews to find the best care homes in the UK. Their reviews reveal that many care homes are warm and sociable places, where residents can interact with others and take part in stimulating activities, looked after by staff who are caring and compassionate.

“Ashton Grange Care Home, Bryony Park and Archers Park have proved that they provide a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in the North East!

“It is such an achievement to be recognised for being a top-rated care home by the very people you care for.

“Finding the right care home can be very hard. We hope our awards help to make people’s search for a care home a little bit easier.”