Three rescued after dinghy overturns in the Wear

Three men were rescued after their dinghy overturned in the River Wear today.

A Sunderland Coast Rescue Team spokesman said: "The team was tasked to a report of a sailing dinghy with three persons on board capsized and sinking in the River Wear Swinging Basin.

"The Port of Sunderland patrol vessel Sentinel was quickly alongside and secured the dinghy and crew.

"They were taken to Potato Garth slipway, where the craft was taken ashore. No medical assistance was required.

"The fact that the crew was properly equipped with buoyancy aids and dry suits helped to ensure that this incident did not have more serious consequences.

"Sunderland RNLI lifeboat was also tasked but cancelled on being launched."

An RNLI spokesman said: "Volunteers were paged by UK Coastguard following reports of a capsized sailing dinghy near to Potato Garth slipway.

"As the lifeboat was being launched, the crew of a patrol boat from Port of Sunderland was able to assist the sailing dinghy crew ashore.

With assistance from Officers from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, they were then able to turn the dinghy over and remove the excess water.

"Once it was confirmed that the three men were safely ashore, the lifeboat launch was cancelled."