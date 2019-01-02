Three people taken to hospital after two car crash on Sunderland's North Moor Lane

A busy Sunderland road had to be closed following a two-car crash which saw three people taken hospital.

North Moor Lane in the Plains Farm area was closed between the A690 roundabout and the junction of Allendale Road in both directions.

Diversions were put in place and three people had to be taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for treatment on their injuries.

Those involved were treated at the scene by paramedics.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "North Moor Lane in #Sunderland is closed between the A690 roundabout and the junction of Allendale Rd in both direction due to a two vehicle collision.

"Emergency services are at scene."

The scene of the crash.

A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called just before 2.30pm to a report of a road traffic collision at the junction of Allendale Road and North Moor Lane.

"We dispatched a rapid response paramedic and three double-crewed ambulances.

"Three patients were transported to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At around 2.30pm this afternoon police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on North Moor Lane in the Plains Farm area of Sunderland.

North Moor Lane in Sunderland. Copyright Google Maps.

"Emergency services attended and those involved are currently being treated by paramedics.

"The road has been closed in both directions but natural diversions are in place."