Three people have been taken to hospital after a six-vehicle smash on the A19.

Police were called to the northbound side of the road between Easington and the turn-off for Dalton Park. Murton, at around 2pm, yesterday.

The road was closed while officers from Durham Police dealt with the smash which involved six vehicles.

Three people were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with what has been described by the ambulance service as "injuries not believed to be serious."