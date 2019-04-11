Three of the North East's top DJs have been lined up for this year's Hardwick Live.

This year Hardwick Live will see three of the North East's top DJs entertaining festival goers.

The music event, which will be held at the Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield, has lined up Denney, Mark Jenkyns and Elliot Adamson on the decks.

Mark Jankyns will take to the decks.

Hardwick Live Festival returns to the hotel grounds on August 17 and 18, with a main stage line-up including Manic Street Preachers and James.

Now, organisers have announced Denney, Mark and Elliot, who have played at venues across the globe, will be topping the DJ line-up.

Denney, who was crowned Mixmag magazine’s youngest ever Future Hero, will entertain music fans on Saturday.

His unique blend of house and techno has led to huge international success and he has played at top clubs around the world, including Ibiza’s DC10 and Amnesia and secured a residency at Miami’s famous Heart.

DJ Elliot Adamson will be performing at Hardwick Live.

Also taking to the decks on Saturday is Mark Jenkyns, who has appeared with elite party brands like Elrow and VIVa Warriors.

Celebrated for both his producing and his remixing talents, he has enjoyed a series of well received releases on renowned labels such as Hot Creations, Suara, Crosstown Rebels and Defected.

Then on Sunday, fans can enjoy a set from Elliot Adamson, who is popular for his original records as well as unofficial edits which regularly go viral with hundreds of thousands of hits.

Elliot has garnered continuous support from top producers such as Patrick Topping and Denis Sulta and his newly released EP, TiHKAL, was described by Annie Mac as her “hottest record in the world” on her Radio 1 show.

Also appearing across the weekend are Scott Bradford, Simon Gibb, Tony Hutchinson, Pete Wharrier, Michael Johnson and Steve Butler.

And organisers recently announced that Tim Burgess, best known as the frontman of The Charlatans, will be performing on the main stage on Sunday.

Hardwick Hall Hotel owner, John Adamson, believes this year’s line-up is one of the best yet.

He said: "The DJs are always a popular part of the festival and it is great to have some North East talent taking centre stage this year.

"This year’s festival is already shaping up to be a fantastic event, with a wide variety of acts for fans to see across the weekend.

"We’re always looking for more things to add to the programme, with more to be announced, and it’s certain to be one of the best years we have had yet.”

As well as the DJs, festival-goers will be able to enjoy music from a range of different artists across the weekend, including The Zutons, Lisa Stansfield, Stiff Little Fingers, Ziggy Marley, Sister Sledge feat Kathy Sledge, Billy Bragg, The Sherlocks and Craig Charles.

Organisers also recently revealed a new addition for this year, with a dance arena in the Coachhouse Courtyard featuring Glitterbox on Saturday and Retro on Sunday.

Tickets for this year’s Hardwick Live Festival are currently on sale at £55 for one day or £99 for both days. Concessions are available for children and teens.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.hardwicklive.co.uk.