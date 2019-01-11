Three more arrests as police hunt killers of Washington dad-of-two Gavin Moon

Police investigating a suspected murder in Washington have made three more arrests.

The body of Gavin Moon, 31, of Washington, was found at an address in Trafalgar Road shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

Gavin Moon

He had sustained a fatal stab wound and a murder investigation was subsequently launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team (HMET).

Police have now made further arrests as enquiries continue .

A 28-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week, remains in custody and is assisting officers.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent

A second man, 47, has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two further men – aged 36 and 46 – have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four will be interviewed throughout today, while a number of other people have been spoken to by officers in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent, of Northumbria Police, said: "We are committed to finding out the circumstances behind Gavin’s tragic death.

Superintendent Paul Milner

"We have arrested four people in connection with this incident who are currently in police custody, and an experienced team of detectives will continue to speak with those individuals throughout today.

"Specialist officers are offering Gavin’s family any support they require at this difficult time, and they would like to reiterate their desire for privacy as they come to terms with their devastating loss."

Superintendent Paul Milner also wished to thank the local community for their ongoing support.

A police cordon at the scene

"Deaths of this nature can have an inevitable effect on the local community so I’d like to say a big thank you to members of the public for their patience and assistance over the last few days,” said Supt Milner.

“An increased police presence will remain visible in the area as officers carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to residents. We would continue to encourage anybody who has any concerns to speak to officers.

“Over the last few days, a number of people have come forward to offer information and we’d encourage anybody who has yet to do so, who feels they could assist police, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 489 080119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.