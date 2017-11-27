Three men steal empty safe and cash in house burglary

Three men stole a safe from a house - but it was later found to be empty.

It happened in Hunter Street in Shiney Row on Sunday night.

After the trio got into the house, they demanded that the safe was handed over, while a wallet, a quantity of cash and a driving licence were also taken.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Hunter Street, in Shiney Row.

"The burglary happened at 8.15pm last night.

"Three men went into the house and demanded a safe be handed over.

"A wallet, cash, empty safe and driving licence were taken.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries into the burglar and are appealing for witnesses."

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1002 261117 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.