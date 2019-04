Fire crews are dealing with a blaze at a garage this afternoon.

Crews have been called out to the incident in the Blackhall Colliery area.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service says that three engines are on the scene.

The organisation tweeted: "Blackhall Colliery: Fire crews are currently attending a garage fire in the area.

"Three fire engines are attending and have 1x main jet, 2x hose reels and breathing apparatus in use."