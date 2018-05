Motorists are facing delays following a smash near a railway bridge.

One lane is blocked following the crash between three vehicles on the B1287 at Ryhope Dene this morning, close to the A1018.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: “A1018/B1287 Seaview one lane blocked after a two possibly three vehicle collision at the railway bridge near Ryhope Dene in #Sunderland.”

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.