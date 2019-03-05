Three arrested after pedestrian dies when car strikes him on footpath

Three people have been arrested after a man died when he was apparently hit by a car while he was walking on a footpath.

Police say a black Audi A3 lost control on a bend and struck the pedestrian.

He was a local man in his 60s who, despite the efforts of emergency services, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed for several hours while accident investigators surveyed the scene.

The collision occurred just before midnight on Friday, March 1, on the A177 southbound at Shincliffe, on the outskirts of Durham City, as the road climbs towards High Shincliffe.

Prior to the collision, the black Audi A3 was believed to have travelled from Durham City in the direction of Bowburn.

Two men aged 27 and 24 and a woman aged 22 were arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and have since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision is asked to contact the Collision Unit on (0191) 3752159 or Durham Police on 101, quoting reference 2 of March 2.​