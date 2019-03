Thousands of Sunderland homes have been affected by an unexpected power cut this morning.

Northern Powergrid says properties in the SR2 and SR7 areas have been affected, and the company hopes to restore power by 7.30am.

A total of 2,073 homes have been without power.

Houses in the Washington and Chester-le-Street areas have also been without power.

It is said to be affecting 1,324 homes.

Northern Powergrid is looking to restore power to the DH3, NE38 and NE37 areas by 8.15am.