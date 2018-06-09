Thousands of music fans go back in time as Let's Rock The North East brings 80s stars to Herrington Country Park

Thousands of music fans pulled on their legwarmers and deely-boppers for a feast of 80s fun today.

Let's Rock The North East has brought some of the decade's biggest names to Herrington Country Park and fans lost no time in going back to their favourite era.

Part of the crowd

Ra-ra skirts, mullet wigs, fake tan and designer stubble were the order of the day as concert goers danced along to the likes of Altered Images, Heaven 17 and Nik Kershaw.

The fun is set to continue into the evening, with headliners ABC rounding off proceedings before lights out at 10.30pm.

The sell-out gig has attracted music lovers from across the North East.

Among those enjoying the show were Vicar of Ryhope the Rev David Chadwick and friend Mark Horseman.

Calm down, calm down...

David is due to be best man at Mark's wedding next week.

"I am really enjoying it," said Mark, while David's favourite was no surprise: "I really like Heaven 17," he said, "but then, that goes with the job."

Getting into the fancy dress mood were midwives Julie Gilbert, 48, and Kym Crawford, 'forties,' both dressed as George Michael, complete with designer stubble.

"It's fabulous," said Julie.

In the party mood...

Rosie, Claire and Harry Bellerby and Emily Hogg had fully embraced the theme, with the ladies as Hi-De-Hi Yellow Coats and Harry as Tom Cruise.

"There are about 15 of us in total, all the woman dressed as Yellow Coats and all the men as Top Gun," said Rosie, 20.

"There are three families and a lot of the kids are my age, but we're loving it."

Steve Heywood, from promoters UK Live was delighted with the response to the firm's first visit to Sunderland.

"It is fantastic," he said.

"We have sold out 15,000 tickets - who could ask for more?

"There is a real party atmosphere out there and a lot of people have come in fancy dress, which is fabulous.

"Sometimes it takes couple of years for people to catch on to that but they have really hit the ground running here.

"Will we be back? I would say, without a doubt."

Haircut 100 star Nick Heyward was among the acts taking part.

"It is fantastic," he said.

"Songs are time machines, they pull you back to a period, and it is a real honour to have been a part of someone's life."