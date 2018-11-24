Thousands attend Christmas light switch on in Pallion

Have your say

Thousands of people gathered in Pallion for it's biggest light switch on event yet.

The Parker Trust garden was decked out with Christmas decorations and lights ready for Santa's sleigh arriving at the event.

The entertainment at the light switch on event. Picture credit: Parker Trust

Crowds then walked to St Lukes Terrace to see Pallion light up for Christmas.

This year the Christmas lights were switched on by former SAFC player Garry Bennett and the Mayor of Sunderland Coun Lynda Scanlan.

Snow and lights filled Pallion for the special occasion which was organised by Pallion Traders Association.

Richard Downey, chairman of the traders association, said: "It was the biggest event we've had so far.

Some of the Christmas decorations in Pallion. Picture credit: Parker Trust

"It was a tremendous occasion, the lights were switched on by Gary Bennett and the Mayor of Sunderland."

It is estimated that more than 2,000 attended the switch on where there were performances by the Salvation Army Band and more.