This runner is tackling an incredible charity challenge

Fundraiser Scott Baker is tackling a 10k run every day – and he’s doing it for 1,000 days.

The determined Seaham father-of-two has even gone running at midnight to make sure he keeps up his daily quota.

Charity runner, Scott Baker.

He has already amassed 425 runs and won’t be finished his mega-challenge on behalf of Target Ovarian Cancer until August next year.

But Scott has no intention of packing in because his astonishing effort is raising funds and awareness for the battle against overian cancer.

Scott, who is dad to Sam, 10, and Rosie, 12, becomes the latest nomination for this year’s Best of of Wearside Awards.

The nomination for the Durham County Council premises assistant said: “This achievement has been praised by much of the community and I am sure any of them will say the award is deserved.

“As I am sure you will agree, this is a great achievement so far. He has also raised around £1500 so far with much more to come. He is due to finish in August 2019.

“I know this is a long time away but I have every confidence in him completing the task and what he has done is amazing.”

Scott began his challenge after his mum Val, 67, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. He said: “They caught it early. If they had not caught it when they did, it could have been a lot more serious. She still had to have quite a bit of chemotherapy but she is doing really well now.”

But Scott added: “We had never heard of this or knew any of the symptoms. Mum had a lump on her neck and got checked out and they found she had ovarian cancer.

Best of Wearside entrant - charity runner Scott Baker.

“I thought we should raise awareness and funds.”

Scott is closing in on the halfway mark of his mega challenge and admits he is sometimes doing two 10ks close to each other - one at 11pm on Saturday nights with a 15 minute break and then his Sunday run at midnight.

He route takes him round the sights of Seaham and he admits he is loving it.

“I have not had any injuries so far. I have not even had any blisters.”

So far, he has raised around £1,500.

To support Scott, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scott-baker1000.

