A number of fire engines and divers are currently at Silksworth Lake carrying out a training exercise.

The green watch crew from Byker Community Fire Station are carrying out a swiftwater rescue exercise as part of their training in Sunderland.

The main response for water incidents and floods for the area is based at the fire station in Byker.

The crew is currently at Silksworth Lake and it is not know what time the exercise will be complete.