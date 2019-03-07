This is why a helicopter was in Sunderland's Thompson Park this morning

A helicopter landed in Thompson Park this morning and is understood to have transported The Countess of Wessex as she left the city following a Royal visit.

Sophie, The Countess of Wessex, was in the city to officially open The Beacon of Light yesterday.

Official opening of the Beacon of Light by HRH Countess of Wessex

HRH is understood to have left Sunderland by helicopter this morning at around 9am following her visit to the city.

The helicopter was spotted landing in Thompson Park, in Southwick.

The countess has been a long supporter of the Foundation of Light and was delighted to be able to tour their new premises.

Following the opening ceremony people started to arrive for a celebration Gala Dinner, marking the work of the charity.

The helicopter landing spot in Thompson Park

Among the guests joining the Countess of Wessex for the event, were some of the leading names in Sunderland football, including Sir Bob Murray, Kevin Phillips, Kevin Ball, Dick Malone and the current Sunderland AFC manager, Jack Ross with some of the current players.

Also there were former Steps and Strictly Come Dancing star, Faye Tozer, the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Lynda Scanlan, and her consort, former member of the 1973 FA cup winning side, Micky Horswill.

Sunderland AFC fan, Sir Tim Rice, along with some of his friends from the West End, provided the entertainment at the glittering, red carpet event.