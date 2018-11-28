This is where you can visit a Christmas market in Sunderland this weekend

If you're looking to make a start on your Christmas shopping this weekend, Sunderland is the place do it.

The city will host a four-day festive market, starting tomorrow.

The area immediately outside Sunderlands Fire Station, will become a bustling market square to host the Christmas fun.

Sunderland’s Culture Quarter will transform into a winter wonderland, complete with princesses and presents galore.

The area immediately outside Sunderland’s Fire Station will become a bustling market square, complete with stalls selling everything you need to make your Christmas a cracker.

Whether you're looking for a decorative wreath, a tasty tipple to toast Christmas or a much-needed bath bomb to relax after shopping, you'll be able to find the lot.

A special visitor, a frozen ice queen, will also be there to welcome visitors to the market, and your own princes and princesses can enjoy the fun from a festive face painter who will be on site.

If you're lucky, you may even catch a glimpse of the man in red, Santa Claus himself. Jolly old St Nick will be shacked up in the Fire Station throughout Saturday and Sunday, with proceeds going to lifesaving children's charity CHUF.

Read more: Video tour and drinks prices at Hadrian's Tipi in Sunderland



The market has been organised by The Engine Room operator, Pub Culture, and Events2GoGo - the team behind Sunderland’s Market Square farmers' markets.

Fiona Harnett, from Events2GoGo, said: “With December just days away, we’re really excited to be bringing a fantastic Christmas market to Sunderland.

“Everybody likes to find gifts that are a little bit unusual, something special for the people they care about the most. With a fantastic range of traders selling an eclectic range of goods, there really is a gift for everyone.”

The Christmas Culture Market is the last planned for 2018 - but Events2GoGo have plans to organise further markets outside the Fire Station.

Related content: 10 of the best pictures from Sunderland's Christmas lights switch-on 2018



Joe Smith, operations director at Pub Culture, added: “We have been absolutely thrilled to see the Culture Markets prove so popular with people from the city, with two successful events having taken place over the last month.

“This four-day market is the last chance for people to find a special gift from the great traders who sell their wares - many of whom are local - and we’d encourage everyone to come and support them between tomorrow and Sunday.”

The market will be open between 3pm and 8pm on Thursday and Friday, 10am til 5pm Saturday and 10am and 4pm on Sunday.

Times are subject to change due to weather conditions, and all of the latest information will be available on the Events2GoGo Facebook page.