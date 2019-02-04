This is how you can recognise a health hero in Sunderland and South Tyneside

Do you know a health hero who deserves to be recognised?

Is there a doctor, nurse or another health worker who has really gone above and beyond to make a difference? Why not put them in the running for honours?

Tell us all about the fantastic health professionals so that they can be in the running to pick up honours Gazette reporter

The Best of Health Awards are back and once again we are on the lookout for incredible health service workers who deserve an accolade.

From midwives to heart specialists – we’re hoping to honour them in this year’s Sunderland and South Tyneside Best of Health Awards.

For the third time, our awards will choose winners for the South Tyneside area as well as for Wearside.

And now it’s up to you to help us find the very best.

Is there a nurse, doctor, dentist or carer who works tirelessly in their job without ever seeking praise?

Is there a doctor who gave you excellent treatment, or perhaps a nurse whose help was invaluable?

Read more: Stroke nurse is a true health hero

If you are an optometrist, therapist, care worker, dentist or dental nurse, there’s a category for each of you too.

And then there’s the midwives, pharmacists, unsung heroes and those with long-term achievement.

Tell us all about the fantastic health professionals so that they can be in the running to pick up honours.

We need your nominations in the categories listed below.

We shall be aiming to report on most of the nominated causes in the weeks to come.

That way, the top-class workers in our health profession get the recognition they deserve, whether or not they pick up an award at the end of the competition.

Nominations can come from all sources.

It can come from the health service professionals themselves, their colleagues, from members of the public – or from anyone who feels they know someone who deserves to be rewarded.

Once nominations come in, it will be up to a panel of judges to decide on a shortlist.

Then it is on to the finals night which will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

THE SPONSORS

Once again the Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo is holding the annual awards in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The sponsors for this year’s awards include Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), and East Coast Fitness.

THE TIMELINE

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Friday, April 5, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

HOW TO ENTER

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

And send a detailed reason as to why you think your nominated person or organisation should be choen as the winner.

There are three ways you can nominate;

* Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk .

* Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

* Nominate online. Visit the website at http://www.nehealthawards.co.uk.

THE CATEGORIES

•GP or GP Practice of the Year.

•Dentist or Dental Practice of the Year.

•Pharmacist or Pharmacy of the Year.

•Hospital Doctor of the Year.

•Nurse of the Year.

•Optometrist of the Year.

•Therapist of the Year.

•Midwife of the Year.

•Care Worker of the Year.

•Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

•Community Healthcare Initiative Year.

•Healthier Lifestyle Award.

•Mental Wellbeing Award.

•Lifetime Achievement Award.