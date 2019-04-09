'This is genuis' - Echo readers praise life-saving dog collar invented by Sunderland woman

Dog owners across Wearside and beyond have given their backing to an innovative invention aimed at saving animals' lives.

Judith Pike turned the heartbreak of losing her own dog, Red, into an idea to support others and designed a special collar with velcro fastenings.

Red, her Patterdale Terrier, strangled to death after his collar caught on an open crate door.

The tragedy inspired Judith to create her own collar, available at her animal laundry company Hakitaks, in Washington, which comes apart at the fastenings if an animal gets trapped.

Also catching the attention of celebrity dog lover Paul O'Grady, the collars have been praised by Echo readers for the catastrophes they could prevent for other families.

If anyone wants to see the collars and find out more about how they work, a launch night is being held at The Honest Boy pub, in Blackfell, on April 16. It starts at 7pm.

She hopes her invention will save the lives of other dogs.

Here are your messages of support for Judith from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Gina Robertson: "I’m very sorry for your loss but well done for turning it into a positive."

Dawn Hunter: "I always remove my dog's collar the minute I arrive back from walks but I know my brother's dog frets without his collar on so I applaud you."

Gina Chapman: "Sorry for her loss but her invention will stop it happening to somebody else's animal well done."

Amy Taylor: "Well done! Should be so proud."

Joanne Bates: "Well done Judy, sorry about your poor little dog though."

Zoe Brown: "These are so simple but so clever."

Vicky Louise Askew: "This is genius!"

Coll Ferguson: "That is why you should always take off their collars if putting them in any kennel, or crate. So sad for her loss."

Kelly Stanley: "This is really good!"

Helen Cotton Ward: "I'm deffo getting one of these."