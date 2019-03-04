This inspirational Sunderland youngster had 12-inches cut off her hair to help poorly children

A charitable youngster has cut 12-inches off her long locks to help children who have lost their hair through illness.

Charlotte Hughes, nine, from High Barnes, was moved by a YouTube video showing the stories of children who have lost their hair while undergoing cancer treatment and decided that she wanted to help.

Charlotte Hughes getting her hair cut at Hair Boutique on the Broadway, Sunderland.

On Friday, February 8, the Year 5 Barnes Junior School pupil had her hair cut at Hair Boutique on the Broadway, Sunderland.

Her efforts raised more than £500 for The Little Princess Trust who will use the donation to make a wig out of Charlotte’s hair to help youngsters in need.

Generous family and friends donated to the appeal via a Just Giving Page set up by proud parents Nichola and Gareth Hughes.

Mum Nichola, 37, a teaching assistant, said: “Charlotte’s main reason for doing it was because a year ago she watched a YouTube video and was very upset girls the same age as her didn’t have any hair due to cancer.

Charlotte Hughes, nine, from High Barnes, cutt 12 inches off her hair to help poorly children.

“She has been growing it ever since to get it cut to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

“She was so happy when she got it cut and told me that she felt like crying because she felt good that she had done something little to help someone feel nice about themselves when they are unwell.”

Charlotte said: “I have talked a lot about donating my hair to children who have cancer for a very long time.

“I watched a video on YouTube and it made me feel sad that some children go through this.

Charlotte Hughes before her hair cut.

“I know my hair will grow back quickly and I want to help someone feel happy while they are unwell. “I have chosen to donate my long hair to the Little Princess Trust to make other children feel good and special about themselves.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24 that have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The Trust relies solely on the efforts of enthusiastic community fundraisers.

To donate to Charlotte’s Just Giving Page visit: https://bit.ly/2tqBAVy