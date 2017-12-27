Things keep getting Beta for Hartlepool’s Omega Plastics

Omega Plastics Group is looking forward to a bright 2018 after a year that has seen awards success and sales growth.

The company, which operates factories in Hartlepool, Washington and Blyth, has seen a series of major new business wins working on behalf of blue chip organisations across the automotive, medical and FMCG sectors.

I fully anticipate the exposure the business has received as a result of being shortlisted at the Chamber Business Awards will be of real benefit going into the new year. Dave Crone

Its success on a regional scale also secured a nomination in the High Growth Business of the Year category at the highly sought-after Chamber Business Awards, organised by the British Chambers of Commerce.

OPG were finalists at the event held in London and despite not taking home the gong on the night, group managing director, Dave Crone, is confident the experience will positively impact the business: “I fully anticipate the exposure the business has received as a result of being shortlisted at the Chamber Business Awards will be of real benefit going into the new year.

“OPG now has a national profile, which will certainly help us to attract new business from larger organisations and companies operating across other regions of the UK.”

The year has also seen the Omega Plastics Group achieve great things in the corporate social responsibility arena.

In a bid to keep young talent in the North East after leaving school, the company launched its own education programme, esigned to create closer links between education and business.

In recognition of the company’s hard work developing the programme, OPG was awarded the top prize in the Corporate Social Responsibility category at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio business awards ceremony.