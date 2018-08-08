Thieves steal wheels from nursery’s new minibus - before children even have a ride in it

Thieves have left nursery school youngsters heartbroken after taking the wheels from a bus they bought through their fundraising efforts.

Tots at Boldon Nursery in Reginald Street, took part in a range of activities to reach the total needed to buy the bus.

But – even before the youngsters were given a chance to enjoy the result of all their hard work – thieves have left the vehicle immobile after stealing its wheels.

The bus, which was parked in the carpark in the nursery grounds, was discovered on Saturday morning up on bricks – days after excited kids were shown around it.

Sam Kerr, senior educator at the nursery said: “We are all absolutely devastated for the children as it’s really their bus, they are the ones who have fundraised for it.

“And now, it’s having to be sent away for it to be repaired and they haven’t even been out in it.

“Everyone is really upset by what has happened.

“We always take the children out to do activities and the minibus was to allow us to be able to take them further afield.

“It was such an exciting time when we finally raised enough money to buy the bus as we’ve all worked really hard, and now we are in this awful position.

“It’s so disappointing and the children are finding it really hard to understand why someone would do something like this and want to hurt them in this way,”

The wheels are thought to have been taken sometime between 6.30pm on Friday and 7.30am on Saturday. The theft was spotted and reported to police by a parent.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information after reports of a theft in Boldon.

“At around 10.02am on Saturday police received a report that all four wheels of a mini bus were stolen from the grounds of Boldon Nursery School on Reginald Street.

“The offender has then left the scene.”

Anyone with information, or who knows those responsible, is asked to call police on 101. Callers are asked to quote reference number 363 04/08/18.

Headteacher Sue Stokoe with nursery school children just days earlier.